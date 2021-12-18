Shocking video shows robbers dragging woman on road

A shocking video has emerged showing two men dragging a woman on the road behind their scooter for around 200 meters in an attempt to snatch her mobile phone.

The incident occurred in Shalimar Bagh area of India’s Delhi on Thursday evening.

The video shows the two suspected robbers riding a scooter and crossing over to the wrong side of the road. The man riding pillion is seen holding a woman and dragging her along before letting go in the middle of the road.

Delhi: shocking case of crime against women, a snatcher dragged the victim, for almost 200 meters incident happened at Shalimar Bagh area. @priyanktripathi @bhavatoshsingh @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/Nm07E6QY25 — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) December 17, 2021

People standing close-by rushed to help the woman who was lying on the road as vehicles also stopped.

The woman, who works at Fortis hospital in Shalimar Bagh, is being treated for her injuries there, according to Indian media reports. An investigation into the incident has been launched by police.

