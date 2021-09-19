Shocking video shows workers putting dirty feet on rusks, licking them

People love having biscuits and rusks with tea. But this video will make you rethink about having your favourite snack.

The video shows a group of workers packing rusks at a bakery. In the clip, they can be seen putting their feet on the rusks that are kept in trays on the floor.

One of the workers is seen licking the rusks as he puts them into a pack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY -mEmE pAgE- (@giedde)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption: “Toast bandh aaj se.”

The video has been viewed more than 57,000 times. The disgusting act has left many social media users shocked.

“Ye bahut galat h,” one wrote. Another said, “Abhi abhi toast khaya hu bhai.”