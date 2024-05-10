Shogun to be renewed for season 2 as Hiroyuki Sanada inks deal

FX’s Shogun is set to be renewed for season 2 as Hiroyuki Sanada has signed a deal to return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga.

The deal with Sanada, who was the star of the 10-episode adaptation of James Clavell’s novel, is a significant step in extending Shogun to another season, Deadline reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, FX is also working to cut other deals to make Shogun season 2 happen after the success of the limited series.

The consequent results of FX’s efforts regarding other arrangements would decide if Shogun would be made as a limited or drama series in the future.

It is pertinent to mention that Hiroyuki Sanada was at the centre of the story in season one, in which his character was seen plotting how to defeat his enemies in feudal Japan and unite the country.

Read more: Shogun finale: Shocking truth shocks fans

Shogun was written by Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo and took six years in the making across multiple continents. The series is also FX’s most expensive series to date.

The series, starring Sanada, Anna Sawai and Cosmo Jarvis, became one of the most acclaimed TV series of 2024 with its spectacular scenes and taking the audience on a trip to feudal era of Japan centuries ago.