Shonda Rhimes hints at another Bridgerton series

For fans of the historical drama Bridgerton, showrunner Shonda Rhimes has some promising news. Since debuting in 2020 with a focus on the eldest daughter, Daphne, the series has become a global phenomenon.

Following the success of the 2023 spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which explored the lives of King George and Queen Charlotte, Shonda Rhimes has hinted at further expanding the franchise. She recently alluded to a possible series centered on the love story of the Bridgerton patriarch and matriarch, Edmund and Violet.

In a conversation with Craig Melvin, she stated, “I’ve always said that I thought if we were going to do something like that, Violet would be a great person to tell the story about.”

The potential show would likely explore the couple’s marriage and the eight children they shared, while also touching on Violet’s profound grief. As established in the main series, Violet lost her husband to a bee sting while she was pregnant with their youngest child, Hyacinth.