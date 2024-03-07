Shopkeeper traps robbers with genius trick in Karachi

KARACHI: In a recent show of bravery, a man prevented a robbery by trapping three robbers inside a barbershop in Karachi, as Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage of the incident went viral on social media.

As the law enforcement agencies appeared to be helpless in front of the robbers in Karachi, the citizens themselves took responsibility against the muggers.

The exact location of the incident, which occurred on February 19, is not yet established. In the CCTV footage that went viral on social media, three armed robbers can be seen entering the barbershop with intention to plunder the men’s salon.

Just when one of the robbers was plundering a customer, a guy emerged out of nowhere and shut down the shop’s shutters. In the video, the robbers can be seen pacing around the shop in fear, looking for another way out.

Later, the citizens caught the robbers and handed them over to the police.