Shopkeepers protest for RJ shopping mall reopening

KARACHI: The affected shopkeepers of RJ Shopping Mall, where a huge fire claimed eleven lives, staged a protest on Rashid Minhas Road, demanding the reopening of shops that remained unscathed, ARY News reported on Monday.

The huge fire in RJ shopping mall, blamed on a short circuit, has left many businessmen unemployed. Even after the 16th day of the accident, the affected shopkeepers are protesting with banners to reopen the shops of the mall.

The protesters halted traffic on Rashid Minhas Road, causing significant disruptions for commuters. The resulting traffic congestion left many commuters frustrated and stranded for over hours.

The affected shopkeepers complained that they have no other job to do after the closure of their shops. They have demanded the authorities to allow them to reopen their shops.

Talking to journalists, trade leader Sharjeel Goplani gave 24-hour ultimatum to authorities to de-seal the mall and allow affectees to reopen their shops.

He warned the political parties that they have to stand by traders if wanted votes in upcoming general elections. “We will announce the next course of action after the consultation today,” he added.

At least 11 people died while five others sustained burn injuries after a fire erupted inside the RJ Shopping Mall a day earlier because of a suspected short circuit, as per the officials.

The fire began on the fourth floor and later engulfed other floors. The officials claimed that the deaths occurred because the building had no ventilation.

Preliminary report

A preliminary report prepared by the Fire Brigade Department has stated that there was “no kind of public safety system” in place at the RJ shopping mall in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area.

According to the report, emergency exit doors, exit signs, existing preventive mechanisms and emergency lighting or power backup were “not available” in the ill-fated building.

READ: Key suspects nabbed in Karachi shopping mall fire case

“No kind of public safety system was available in RJ Mall, including fire safety/fighting equipment and emergency exits,” the report said.

It added that the department did not receive timely information about the fire and the third and fourth floors were “burning severely” when the fire brigade reached the scene. It said that staff faced difficulty in firefighting operations due to the “intense smoke”, adding that the fire’s cause could not be determined.

The report said that the employees of the offices located in the building were rescued by smashing through doors, adding that all 11 deaths occurred due to “smoke inhalation and suffocation”.