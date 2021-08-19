WATCH: Shopper discovers three-meter python at store’s spice section

A three-meter python was safely removed from a local store after it was spotted by a shopper just centimeters away from her in the herbs and spice section.

The incident occurred in Sydney’s local store and the shopper, Helaina Alati who discovered it said that she was perusing the shelves at the store when she made the python’s surprising discovery.

“I was browsing and turned to my left and he had come out and his face was about 20cm from mine, just looking at me,” she said it must have been there for at least a few hours and was sort of hidden behind the spices.

“It was super mellow, not aggressive at all. I’m guessing he came down from the ceiling. He was about 10ft (3m) long!”

Being a former volunteer snake catcher, Helaina offered to rescue the slithery shopper. “I told the staff I used to be a volunteer snake catcher so I grabbed my snake bag and relocated him into the bush.”

While many shoppers would have been so calm to find a three-meter python in the spice aisle of their local supermarket, Helaina said there was nothing to worry about.