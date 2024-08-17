“My dream”: Shoriful Islam eyes Babar Azam’s wicket in PAK vs BAN Test series

Shoriful Islam, Bangladesh’s star pacer opened up about his dream wicket and desire to take Pakistani batting maestro Babar Azam’s wicket in the upcoming two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh kicking off from August 21.

Sharing his experience of playing in Pakistan, 23-year-old Shoriful commented on the bowler-friendly pitch in Rawalpindi.

“I’ve heard there’s expected to be patches of grass on the pitch, though I haven’t seen it myself yet. Every fast bowler likes that because it offers seam movement. So, if that’s the case, it’s definitely a good thing,” Shoriful added.

The Bangladeshi pacer recalled playing with Babar Azam in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) last year saying that “Babar is a tough challenge for Bangladesh. So, we have to take his wicket quickly. He is also my dream wicket. I will be very happy if I can get his wicket. I played with him last year in the CPL. He is a very good person,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to be held at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi is likely to be affected by rain.

According to Weather.com, Rawalpindi is likely to receive rain on the first, second and fifth day of the aforementioned Test.

Furthermore, Rawalpindi’s weather has been far from the best for the preparation of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh as the ground staff is yet to start working on the pitch.

Reports further suggested that the decision regarding which pitch to be used for the opening Test is also facing delay.

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.