Short-term inflation remains over 45pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.16 pc on a year-on-year basis for the week ending on May 18, official data showed.

The short-term inflation rose by an all-time high of 48.35pc for the period that ended on May 4.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the combined index was at 255.12 compared to 255.53 on May 11, 2023, while the index was recorded at 175.08 a year ago, on May 19, 2022.

Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 23 items increased, 13 items decreased whereas 15 items registered no change during the week.

During the week under review, the items whose pri­ces increased the most over the same week a year ago were: Chicken (7.51%), Tea Lipton (4.53%), Gur (2.79%), Eggs (2.29%), Energy Saver (2.22%), Tomatoes (2.11%), Tea Prepared (1.09%) and Curd (1.08%).

A decrease was observed in the prices of Onions (9.04%), Garlic (1.76%), Sugar (1.42%), Wheat Flour (1.40%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5kg (0.63%), Mustard Oil (0.48%), Pulse Masoor (0.40%), Pulse Gram (0.12%) and Vegetable Ghee 1kg (0.11%), non-food items, Diesel (10.38%), Petrol (4.24%), LPG (3.02%) and Firewood (0.89%).