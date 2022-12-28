Shortage of Covid testing kits at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A shortage of Covid testing kits at the Karachi airport has increased threat of the spread of the new variant of the virus in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The Covid tests have been declared mandatory for passengers landing in Pakistan from Saudi Arabia and South Africa amid fear of Covid cases fear.

As per the details, the rapid antigen covid tests are delayed due to a shortage of Covid testing kits at the airport.

Sources said that the Health Ministry is not providing Covid testing kits to the staff deputed at the Karachi airport.

Read more: Pakistan fully ready to cope with new wave of Covid variant: NCOC

Earlier this week, the National Institute of Health Islamabad and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Pakistan is fully ready to cope with the expected new wave of Covid variant.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider chaired a session of the National Command and Operation Centre.

The officials of the NIH Islamabad and the NCOC gave a briefing to the NDMA chairman regarding the country’s preparations to cope with the challenge of any new wave of the Covid pandemic.

Comments