SHO’s donates blood to save arrested accused

ATTOCK: The Station House Officer (SHO) of Pindi Gheb Tehsil donated blood to save the life of a detained accused in Attock, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The arrested accused involved in drug dealing, identified as Riaz, was injured while attempting to evade the arrest.

As Riaz’s condition deteriorated rapidly, he was rushed to the THQ Hospital, where the SHO of Pindi Gheb Tehsil, named Imran Kazmi, saved the arrested drug dealer by donating his blood in the hospital.

