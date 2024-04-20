SHO accuses CIA officials of colluding with drug dealers

LAHORE: The Station House Officer (SHO) of Lahore’s Hudiara village accused the officials of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of colluding with drug dealers in Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The SHO, Muhammad Khalid Khan, leveled some serious accusations against the CIA officials, claiming their assistance with drug dealers in Punjab.

In a video message, the Station House Officer (SHO) voiced his concerns, alleging that CIA officials apprehended drug dealers from the area but subsequently released them before the completion of the arrest process.

He alleged that CIA officials are not only harassing him but also preventing him from carrying out his duties as assigned by his superiors, particularly in the crucial task of taking action against drug peddlers.

“When I confronted the CIA officials, they initiated a fake report against me,” SHO stated.

In his appeal to the higher authorities, SHO Khalid urged to address the issue promptly and demanded strict action against the CIA officials for their alleged misconduct.

Earlier in the day, two cops were arrested for impersonating senior police officers to issue fake promotion orders for their fellow officers in Pakistan.

As per details, the constables, Shahzad and Parvez, used an official phone number to call a senior officer and pretended to be a high-ranking official, promising quick promotions.

However, when the senior officer contacted the IG office to verify the authenticity of the call, the matter was revealed to be fake.

Following the verification, the two constables have been charged with impersonation and fraud under the Telegraph Act.