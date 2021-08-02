SHOs given power to take action against Covid SOPs violators

KARACHI: The Sindh government has empowered station house officers (SHOs) to take legal action against those violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Home Department issued an amended notification giving power to police inspectors to take legal action against violators of the government-defined SOPs at offices, industries and shops.

They have been given the power under section 3 (I) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015).

“Besides Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, Labour Officers concerned as well as personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies not below the rank of Inspector Police (or equivalent rank for other LEAs), the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Officers Incharge of Police Stations are also empowered under section 3 (I) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) to take any legal action on any act in contravention of this (original/amended) order or directions / notices issued there under and including action under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860,” read the notification.

Separately, Sindh recorded 1,847 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of infections to 387,145.

According to the Sindh CM House’s statement on the Covid-19 situation, 36 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the total death toll in the province to 6,057.