Shot in head for Rs5,000 mobile: ‘Slain delivery rider was family’s sole breadwinner’

KARACHI: The brother of the slain delivery rider from Dera Ghazi Khan said that his sibling was the sole breadwinner of the family who came to Karachi to bear the financial burden of younger brothers, ARY News reported.

A young online bike rider had been brutally shot in the head by one of two street criminals in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth for snatching a mobile phone worth not more than Rs5,000 to Rs6,000.

After the unfortunate incident, the delivery rider’s brother, Husnain has arrived in Karachi today to receive his sibling’s body from Dera Ghazi Khan. He revealed that the deceased rider’s name is Imran who travelled to Karachi to bear the expenses of his younger brothers.

While talking to ARY News, Husnain said that the younger brothers were studying in Dera Ghazi Khan and financially dependent on Imran’s earning. He said that Imran had a mobile worth not more than Rs5,000 to Rs6,000 when he was killed by the street criminal on Karachi road.

He said that he will depart for Dera Ghazi Khan along with his brother’s body today.

A rickshaw driver who was a friend of the deceased delivery rider said that Imran was residing with him in the Patel Para area. He said that Imran had owned a rickshaw before he bought a motorcycle. He said that Imran was a hardworking man who used to work day and night to earn for his family.

Terrifying footage had surfaced that showed a street criminal had killed a delivery rider on a busy road in Karachi.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

In the disturbing footage, one of the street criminals was seen shooting a delivery rider in the head in the broad daylight on a busy road just to snatch a mobile phone worth a few thousand.

The sorrowful incident had taken place in the Sohrab Goth area where a delivery rider was allegedly shot in the head over resisting the robbery. After receiving the bullet in the head, the delivery rider fell on the ground and died on the spot.