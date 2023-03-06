Showbiz industry is full of ‘useless’ people: Azekah Daniel

Actress Azekah Daniel has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry in a short span. She has worked in prolific serials and films along with being an ambassador for famous brands.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Cheekh’ star has the knack to play diverse whether it is a protagonist or antagonist. She captivates the screen with her on-screen performances.

Azekah Daniel appeared as a guest on the ARY News show ‘Har Lamhaa Purjosh‘ where gave her opinion on celebrities and the industry.

Host Waseem Badami made her answer intriguing questions using a word in rapid fire round. He asked what celebrities need to be for thriving in the entertainment industry.

She thought for a while before saying “selfishness”.

Moreover, the actress stated that the showbiz industry is full of “useless people”. She further said that she does not get along with “fake” people.

Related – Azekah Daniel speaks up on what makes her happy

The prolific celebrity claimed that award shows are “predecided”.

Azekah Daniel spoke highly of legendary cricketers Younis Khan and Kamran Akmal.

On the acting front, Azekah Daniel last received acclaim for her portrayal of Naina in the drama serial ‘Ishq Hai‘. Some of her hit performances came in superhit plays ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, and ‘Balaa’ and others.

Comments