Showbiz industry suffered huge financial loss due to case against me: Meera

LAHORE: The Lollywood actress Meera has claimed that the showbiz industry suffered a massive financial loss worth billions due to the [dual nikah] case against her, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Actress Meera who is known for heaps of scandals than performances delivered the statement during the hearing of the dual nikah case at a local court in Lahore today.

A local court conducted the hearing of the dual nikah case against the Lollywood actress Meera today. Meera appeared along with her counsel in the hearing.

During the hearing, Meera broke into tears before the judge after approaching the rostrum.

The actress told the judge that she was seeking justice for 10 years. She said that she was properly heard at the US court but justice was not delivered in the country’s court.

After the actress started shouting in the courtroom, the judge Rai Ahmed Khan asked Meera to lower her voice otherwise get back to her seat.

Later, the sessions court adjourned the hearing till October 5 and ordered the lawyers for arguments on the amended evidence in the case.

While talking to the media, Meera said that she has performed nikah and the film shooting was being termed as her nikah. She claimed that the showbiz industry suffered a massive financial loss worth billion due to the case against her.

It is important to mention here that her alleged husband Atiq-ur-Rehman had accused Meera of entering into a Nikah with another person named Naveed when she was already married to him. This he said was a crime, as per law.