Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' franchise getting an animated spinoff 'Chhoti Stree'

Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor’s blockbuster horror comedy franchise ‘Stree’ is set to get its first animated spinoff, titled ‘Chhoti Stree’.

At the trailer launch event of the Maddock horror comedy universe’s upcoming new film ‘Thamma’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, on Friday, Shraddha Kapoor, the key star and face of the franchise, with her role of ‘Stree’, unveiled the official logo of ‘MHCU’, and confirmed that the universe is set to get its very first animated feature, a spinoff around her character, reported Indian media.

“This is my most favourite part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe,” she said at the event, before revealing, “Guys, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is coming out with Chhoti Stree as an animated film! It’ll be released in theatres. It’ll be a dhamaal film for kids, families, basically, for everyone.”

“When Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) told me about it, I told him, ‘Sach mein aapka naam Dinesh Vision hi hona chahiye (You should actually be called Dinesh Vision),'” Kapoor added. “It’s a really exciting time for India. It really feels amazing to be a part of this universe.”

Speaking about the animated feature further, co-creator of the universe Dinesh Vijan explained, “Kids and adults all watch Stree together. The interesting bit about Chhoti Stree is the way Amar (Kaushik) and Niren (Bhatt) have conceptualised it. It’ll end with a scene from Stree 3. So, it’ll transform from an animation to a live-action movie in the end.”

“It’ll also answer the question ki Stree ki back story kya hai. It’ll arrive 6 months before Stree 3,” he confirmed.

Notably, the ninth movie in the universe and the third instalment of the Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led ‘Stree’ series is expected to arrive in theatres in early 2028.