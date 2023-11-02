Shraddha Kapoor gets brutally trolled for live singing

Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor was subjected to brutal trolling at the hands of social users after her live singing video from a recent event went viral.

A video of Shraddha Kapoor from the recently held opening of Jio World Plaza is doing rounds on social media, where the actor took to stage to enchant the attendees with her singing chops, given her musical genes from the legends Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Kapoor can be heard covering Asha Bhosle’s classic ‘Aao Huzoor Tumko’ at the event, and unsure about the live audience, but netizens are anything but impressed of her performance.

Reacting to the video, shared by an Indian tabloid on social media with the caption, “Shraddha Kapoor’s voice is a treat,” a number of social users mercilessly roasted the celebrity for her musical skills.

“Just because I like her I can’t tolerate this..that here her voice is shaking and it’s not at all good performance…fine she tried but she couldn’t sing well,” an Instagrammer wrote, while another noted, “Bloody hell! She sounds awful! There are tons of ordinary people who can sing way better than her! Stick to your day job of acting (not that you’re good at that either!)”

“When I sing in the shower,” one of them joked. “She ruined the song,” someone opined.

Another sarcastically commented, “Woah!!! Zabardast!! Ainda mat gaana (never sing again) please.”

One of the fans defended, “Her voice not good today but other days she sings well.”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Ranbir Kapoor. The title received mixed reviews from critics upon its release in March this year and performed decent at the Box Office.

Next, she has a sequel to the horror-comedy ‘Stree’ in the kitty.

