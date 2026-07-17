Shraddha Kapoor posts cozy moments with beloved pet dog

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a few touching moments from her everyday life spent with her cherished puppy. The 39-year-old actress posted a series of beautiful glimpses into her daily routine on Instagram, captured while sitting on a couch in her lounge. The Stree 2 star looked stylish and modern in a simple black T-shirt and metallic green trousers, paired with minimal jewelry and makeup.

Despite the rigorous diets that most actresses adhere to in order to stay in shape, Shraddha Kapoor was seen in one photo holding a plate with cream and fruits that appeared to be a messy piece of cake. Her playful expression, however, said, “So what?” In two other photos, the Aashiqui 2 star was seen relaxing and cuddling with her puppy.

She added a humorous warning in her caption, writing, “Kyun disturb kar rahe ho humko???” (“Why are you disturbing us?”).

Fans responded swiftly with sweet remarks. One user highlighted the sheer cuteness of the post, writing, “OP: You opened Instagram and got attacked by cuteness.” Another commented, “Good morning, thank you subah subah surprise ke liye, love you,” while a third added, “My feed just got blessed.” However, amid the praise, many users also urged Shraddha Kapoor to address Sonam Wangchuk’s recent protests.

On the professional front, Shraddha’s upcoming film is Eetha, which narrates the life story of the renowned Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani performer, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. While the movie was originally scheduled for release on August 28, recent reports suggest that Maddock Films is considering delaying or postponing it to avoid a box-office clash with Yash’s Toxic.