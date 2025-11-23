Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth summoned in drug probe by ANC

The Mumbai police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has summoned Siddhanth Kapoor, the brother of Shraddha Kapoor, in connection with a massive Rs 252 crore drug smuggling syndicate linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s network.

Siddhanth Kapoor has been asked to appear on November 25, while social media influencer Orhan Avatramani, affectionately known as Ori, has also been summoned on November 26.

The investigation in this case is based on claims made by an arrested drug smuggler, Mohammed Salim Mohammed Sohail Shaik.

The arrested accused stated in documents submitted to the court that he had organized lavish parties for celebrities, which included the names of Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhant Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, filmmaker Abbas Mustan, and rapper Luka.

The involved suspect in this regard further added that the activities were organized by a close aide of fugitive drug kingpin Pink Saleem Dola.

Furthermore, the police have issued a production order for a detailed probe of Siddhant Kapoor and other suspects so that the facts regarding drug smuggling parties can be revealed.

