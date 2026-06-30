Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ faces major roadblock over title controversy before release

Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited biographical drama Eetha has run into a roadblock just weeks before its August 28, 2026 theatrical release, as Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family and the NCP object to the film’s title.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan, is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Title Row: ‘Eetha’ vs Vithabai’s Name

Vithabai’s sons Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with grandson Mohit, have demanded the title be changed to include her name. They argue a biopic honouring her legacy should bear Vithabai’s name so future generations remember her contribution to Maharashtra’s folk art.

The Nationalist Congress Party, NCP, has also backed the objection. Maharashtra Cultural Department President Baba Saheb Patil questioned why her name isn’t in the title if the film is based on her.

So far, director Laxman Utekar and Maddock Films have not responded. The title ‘Eetha’ is derived from the regional pronunciation of “Vitha”, Vithabai’s nickname.

Film Details: Release Date, Cast and Story

Eetha is locked for August 28, 2026, during the Raksha Bandhan weekend. It will clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s _Vvan_ at the box office.

Shraddha plays Vithabai, in what’s being called one of her most challenging roles. The teaser shows her performing while heavily pregnant, going into labour backstage, cutting the cord with a stone, and returning to the stage.

The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar and Siddharth Jadhav. Music is by Ajay-Atul. Shooting wrapped after a 60-day schedule across Maharashtra.

Why It Matters: Vithabai’s Legacy

Vithabai, born in 1935, was honoured by the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her work in Tamasha and Lavani. Known as the ‘Lavani Samragyi’ or Queen of Lavani, she helped give Tamasha a new identity in Maharashtra.