DreamWorks and Universal Pictures just revealed the debut teaser for Shrek 5 – wild, messy, full of old-school vibes.

Hitting cinemas June 30, 2027, this movie breaks a 15-year silence with the ogre everyone forgot they missed. The trailer shouts: expect cheeky jokes, random celebrity nods, and zero apologies – the way it started. Though time passed, the tone hasn’t softened one bit.

A bright, fairy-tale retelling kicks things off, flashing back to the first movie from 2001 – then suddenly Donkey interrupts. Right there, it’s clear this isn’t just repeating what came before. Mike Myers shows up again, so do Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy, their voices fitting like old gloves.

Even though everything looks sharper now in Shrek 5, feels different on screen, and each character acts just like they used to. Singing?

That’s where Donkey shines loudest, screeching melodies no one asked for. His chaos beside Shrek hasn’t changed one bit, jumping out fast in the clip. The moment he starts performing, you know some friendships never fade.

Out past the main characters, the trailer hints at how today’s vibe shapes the movie. A grumpy snow creature, kind of like Olaf but rougher around the edges, pokes fun at Frozen – showing Shrek’s edge still bites.

Instead of softening, the humor leans into its usual sharp twist. Quick flashes reveal Shrek and Fiona’s kids: Felicia, Fergus, and Farkle joining the world. Yet most of the spotlight stays locked on the old gang causing their familiar brand of mayhem.

A surprise about the Gingerbread Man stands out in the Shrek 5trailer, showing him wildly covered in cake bits, odd but funny. Though it feels silly, this moment sticks. The whole family ends up locked in a jail cell at one point, hinting things go sideways fast once they reach “Further, Further Away.”

Instead of just replaying old jokes, the preview mixes past charm with sharper laughs aware of themselves. It feels like Universal wants Shrek 5 to rule the box office.