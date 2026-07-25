How to get Rs. 1 lac stipend under ‘Shrimp Internship Program’

LAHORE: The government of Punjab in Pakistan has rolled out the ‘Shrimp Internship Program’ 2026–27, aimed at providing young professionals with practical training and employment opportunities in the aquaculture sector.

Under the ‘Shrimp Internship Program’, 100 selected interns from technical and professional fields will receive a monthly stipend of Rs.0.1 million during a one-year internship.

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Successful candidates will be posted at the Shrimp Estate in Ali Wali, Muzaffargarh, where they will gain hands-on experience in various aspects of shrimp farming.

During the program’, the training will cover a range of specialized areas, including shrimp farming, hatchery operations, processing, feed production, laboratory work, and marketing.

According to the provincial government, the program is designed to strengthen Punjab’s aquaculture industry by equipping participants with skills that meet international standards.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online through the Punjab government’s official jobs portal at jobs.punjab.gov.pk.

Applicants should search for “Punjab Shrimp Internship Program” on the portal and complete the online application form.

For further information, prospective applicants may also contact the office of the Project Director, Shrimp Aquaculture.