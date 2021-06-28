Shrines of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Bhittai open after covid-induced closure

SEHWAN: After more than three months of Covid-19-induced closure, shrines reopened in Sindh on Monday, reported ARY News.

According to details, the shrines of famed Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and mystic poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai opened under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) today.

Sindh had closed all shrines and dargahs across the province in March to stem the third wave of the coronavirus.

The Sindh Auqaf Department issued a notification regarding reopening of the shrines in the province.

The notification advised devotees to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that include mask-wearing, social distancing, use of sanitizers and performing ablution at homes before visiting the shrines.

Children and elderly citizens have been barred from visiting the shrines beside a ban on free-meals (Langar) distribution on their premises.

The provincial government also decided to reopen indoor gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks across the province from today.

The Sindh Government’s spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab had last week said’that the enforcement of SOPs has slowed down the infection rate in the province.