'Shrinking' renews for season 3

Apple TV has renewed Shrinking for a fourth season even before the third season has premiered.

On January 27, the creators Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein confirmed the return of Shrinking for its third season.

The season is set for its debut on January 28, followed by characters as they navigate grief, forgiveness, and personal growth. Jimmy (Segel) faces challenges as Alice (Lukita Maxwell) prepares to leave for college, while Sean (Luke Tennie) reevaluates his priorities when someone from his past returns. Brian (Michael Urie) and Charlie (Devin Kawaoka) prepare for fatherhood, and Liz (Christa Miller) and Derek (Ted McGinley) find renewed gratitude in family life. Gaby (Jessica Williams) explores her professional purpose, and Paul adjusts to progressing Parkinson’s symptoms.

Season 3 also featured award-winning actor Michael J. Fox in a guest role as Gerry, a Parkinson’s patient who forms a meaningful bond with Paul. The third season continued the show’s exploration of friendship, romance, and found family, delivering a mix of heart, humour, and emotional storytelling.

The early renewal reflects Apple TV’s confidence in the series’s continued popularity and its impact on audiences. While Season 3 likely completes the original three-season arc pitched by Lawrence, the decision ensures that the story will continue beyond the current episodes. Fans can tune in for new Shrinking episodes on Apple TV every Wednesday beginning January 28.