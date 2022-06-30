Shruti Haasan breaks silence on marriage plans

The Pan-Indian actor Shruti Haasan – daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan – has spilt the beans about her marriage plans.

During a recent conversation with an India-based tabloid, the ‘Salaar’ actor was questioned about her future plans regarding marriage to her beau Santanu Hazarika – a Mumbai-based visual artist and doodler hailing from the Assam region of India.

In her response, Haasan told the interviewer, “I have no clue. I have no answer for you.”

It is pertinent to mention, that the actor began dating Hazarika in 2020 and the couple moved in together last year, giving rise to conjecture around the marriage plans.

Speaking about the same earlier, Haasan clarified, “It’s not something I’d jump at right away.”

Disputing the influence of her parents’ divorce on her idea of marriage, the actor commented, “Because their marriage did not work out, she would not discount the idea of marriage,” adding that “When it worked, they were a brilliant couple.”

On the other hand, Hazarika had said that the two are already ‘married creatively’. “That shows how strong our bond is,” he said during a conversation. “We are creative people who like to do creative things together. That is very important for us. When it comes to (marriage), I don’t know about that. Let’s see how things go.”

For those unversed, Shruti Haasan is the elder daughter of a former couple of the Indian film industry, Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, who were married for 16 years from 1988 to 2004.

