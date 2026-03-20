Shruti Hasaan joins second season of 'Call Me Bae' with a plot twist

Prime Video to release the second season of Call Me Bae, featuring a new plot and Shruti Haasan as a new cast member.

The new series will star Ananya Panday as Bae’s journey into fame and relationships, and her personal difficulties. The new season begins as Bae starts her new position, which centres on her news show debut.

The story revealed a change in the relationships between her and her close friends. The arrival of a “new sister” will disrupt current friendships because it will break the strong bond between friends. The show will introduce a new mystery, which will be revealed throughout the entire season.

Sharing info about Shruti’s character in the show, a source said, “Her styling is very eclectic with a boho chic vibe. It’s very different from her personal style and vibe. Audiences will surely be surprised by Shruti’s character.”

Call Me Bae Season 2, which Dharmatic Entertainment produced, gets support from Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. Collin D’Cunha directs the series while Somen Mishra and he both work as executive producers.

The writing team includes Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. The returning cast members of the show include Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

Call Me Bae Season 2 wants to improve on its first season’s success through the addition of Shruti Haasan and a broader plot, which will introduce new battles and character developments.