SHC suspends 49 detention notifications under MPO 3

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended 49 detention notifications under MPO 3 on 49 applications, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court has ordered release of citizens detained in Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur jails.

“Detainees should be released, if not wanted to police in another case,” the court ordered.

The court has also ordered the detainees to deposit Rs. 10,000 surety bond each.

The court also ordered authorities to shift the persons arrested in other cases to Karachi jail from interior of Sindh.

The persons arrested in other cases should contact concerned courts, the bench advised. “How could people visit interior of Sindh to meet prisoners, when they have not sufficient money to each,” the court posed question.

The bench also ordered shifting of a detained woman in Sukkur jail to Karachi with police security.

“Her detention notification has been taken back,” Additional Advocate General Jawad Dero told the court.

AAG Sindh and Sindh Home Department sought time from the court for written reply.

The court adjourned further hearing of petitions after summer vacations.

Violent protests broke out across Pakistan after PTI chairman was arrested on May 09 from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The law enforcement agencies arrested scores of persons involved in violent protests and several PTI leaders were arrested under the maintenance of public order to ensure law and order.