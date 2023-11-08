Shubman Gill overtakes Babar Azam to become No. 1 ODI batter

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s skipper, loses his world No.1 ODI batter title as India’s opening batsman Shubman Gill claims the top spot in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Batting Rankings.

India’s young gun Shubman Gill displaced Babar Azam on the back of his solid start to his team’s campaign at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The right-hander batsman contributed a total of 219 runs from six innings during the ongoing World cup 2023.

On the other hand, Babar Azam has totaled 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup and drops six rating points below Gill into second place, He stayed on the No.1 batting ranking for more than two years before it came to an end today.

However, Shaheen Shah Afridi was also dropped to No. 5 as the Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj improves two spots and crowned himself as No. 1 ranked ODI bowler.