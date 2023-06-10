Shubman Gill reacts to his controversial dismissal in WTC final

In a cryptic tweet, in-form Indian opener Shubman Gill reacted to his controversial dismissal in World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Shubman Gill was given out when Cameron Green took a catch at third slip on the fourth day of the WTC final after scoring 18 off 19 balls.

He took to Twitter and shared a screengrab of the controversial catch along with a cryptic caption which included the ‘facepalm’ emoji.

The match official Richard Kettle Borough gave him out and ruled that Green had taken a clean catch with full control of the ball before the ball had hit the ground.

However, experts are divided on whether the ball has touched the ground when he took the catch or he caught it clean.

Australia remained in command of the World Test Championship final against India. At the Day 5 stumps, India were 164-3, requiring another 280 runs to win with Virat Kohli (44 off 60 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane standing at the crease to world record chase of 444.

The WTC Final is taking place just a week before Australia face England in an Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

India are appearing in their second WTC final, having lost to New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 showpiece match in Southampton.