Shuja Asad reflects on Salman’s flaws following Dr Bahu finale

Shuja Asad has penned an emotional message of gratitude following the conclusion of the hit ARY Digital drama Dr Bahu. The drama aired its finale last week, prompting the actor to reflect on the journey and the impact the story had on audiences.

Taking to Instagram, Asad thanked fans for embracing his character Salman and supporting the series throughout its run.

“Thank you to everyone who watched, supported, debated, agreed, disagreed, and felt something throughout this journey,” he wrote.

The actor said one of the greatest achievements of the drama was its ability to spark meaningful conversations about important social issues.

“One of the most beautiful things about storytelling is that it starts conversations long after the credits roll. If our drama encouraged families to talk about difficult subjects like grief, control, unhealthy relationships, forgiveness, or accountability, then I believe we achieved something meaningful,” he added.

Reflecting on his character Salman, Shuja Asad acknowledged that the role was intentionally written with flaws and emotional complexity.

“My character wasn’t written to be perfect. He stumbled, made mistakes, carried pain, and at times became someone he never wanted to be. But he also owned those mistakes, apologized, and tried to find his way back. That’s what made playing him so human,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shuja Asad (@shujaasad)

The actor also expressed gratitude to the cast, director, writers, producers and crew for trusting him with the role and helping bring the story to life.

Concluding his message, Asad wrote, “Until the next story,” while tagging the cast and crew of Dr Bahu in his post.

The heartfelt tribute was met with warm responses from fellow cast members including Kubra Khan, Hajira Yamin, Adeel Hussain and director Mehreen Jabbar.