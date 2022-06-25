Shujaat’s son sought dollars from Asif Zardari, claims Chaudhry Wajahat

GUJRAT: Former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has claimed that the sons of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain have sought dollars from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

“Shujaat’s sons have sought dollars from Zardari for supporting the present coalition government led by the PML-N,” claimed Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain – Shujaat’s brother – while addressing a meeting of party workers from Gujrat city at the Zahoor Elahi House on Friday.

He went on to say that Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema has divided Chaudhry brothers of Gujrat. Wajahat Hussain said that on one hand, the PML-N government was registering cases against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi, while on the other hand family members are assuring full support to Shehbaz Sharif.

“Before coming here, Shujaat Hussian told me to convey his message to workers that the party must stay united,” he said while addressing PML-Q activists.

چوہدری شجاعت کے بھائی وجاہت حسین نے بڑی بات کردی۔کہا۔ظہور الہی کے پوتے نے زرداری سے ڈالر مانگے۔شجاعت حسین کے بیٹے نے زرداری سے کہا ہمیں بھی کچھ ڈالر دیں۔زرداری نے کہا آپکو بھی ڈالر پہنچ جائیں گے۔یعنی جو @ImranKhanPTI بیرونی سازش کا کہہ رہے ہیں وہ درست ہے اور ڈالر چلے pic.twitter.com/wjUeA2ARgw — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@naeemashrafbut3) June 24, 2022

“In reply, I told Shujaat that workers could not be misled in a scenario where one member (Salik) was moving in a police escort while the other (Moonis) was being hounded by FIA and police,” he added.

“I tried for five months to reunite the two brothers (Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi),” he further said, adding that Chaudhry Salik Hussain has nothing to do with politics with Gujrat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shujaat’s son Salik Hussain is presently a federal minister while Shafay Hussain is reportedly seeking some role in the provincial set-up.

Hussain Ellahi, son of Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain earlier announced that bhis journey with the PML-Q had to come to an end and he would decide his political future with his cousin, Moonis.

“[I] cannot be in a party that supports Shehbaz Sharif-led Imported Government,” he wrote in a tweet.

Comments