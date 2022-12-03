Sialkot airport temporarily closed for international flights

SIALKOT: The Sialkot Airport will remain temporarily closed from Monday (December 12) for 16 days, ARY News reported, citing notification.

As per the notification, the Sialkot airport will remain closed from December 5 to December 20 owing to repair work on the runway.

As a result of the repair work, all domestic and international flights at the airport starting from December 5 to 20, will be rescheduled.

The airport manager has informed all the concerned airlines about the maintenance work.

However, the Lahore and Islamabad airports could be used as alternative airports.

Comments