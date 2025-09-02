Sialkot airport reopens for flights after temporary suspension

SIALKOT: Flight operations have been restored at Sialkot International Airport after a temporary suspension, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to airport authorities, the first incoming flight from Sharjah departed with 170 passengers on board and is set to arrive in Sialkot soon.

Officials confirmed that the airport’s runway, apron, terminal building, and essential equipment remained completely safe from flood damage, enabling a swift restoration of services.

With operations resuming, all airlines have immediately issued revised flight schedules, while airport management stated that all necessary arrangements for smooth operations have been completed.

Earlier, the district authorities had declared a public holiday as flooding intensified in Gujrat and Sialkot districts of Punjab.

Heavy inflows from India into the Sutlej and Chenab rivers have triggered a flood alert across Punjab.

The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) issued an urgent warning of extraordinary flooding in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, urging immediate evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas.

According to NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider, more than 190,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas of Punjab as rising water levels continue to threaten lives and property.

Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali visited Head Marala to oversee the situation. Meanwhile, 20 people trapped under Shahbazpur Bridge were successfully rescued, DC Qureshi confirmed.