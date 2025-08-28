Flight operations suspended at Sialkot airport amid flooding

SIALKOT: Flight operations at Sialkot International Airport have been suspended from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm due to the worsening flood situation, the airport spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued to inform airlines and relevant authorities.

According to the spokesperson, floodwaters from the southern side breached a protective embankment and entered the southern part of the airport premises. However, the runway, terminal building, and parking area remain safe.

“All equipment at the airport is secure, and all available machinery and staff have been mobilised to manage the situation,” the spokesperson said, adding that efforts are underway to drain the floodwater.

Earlier, the district authorities had declared a public holiday as flooding intensified in Gujrat and Sialkot districts of Punjab.

Heavy inflows from India into the Sutlej and Chenab rivers have triggered a flood alert across Punjab.

The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) issued an urgent warning of extraordinary flooding in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, urging immediate evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas.

According to NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider, more than 190,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas of Punjab as rising water levels continue to threaten lives and property.

Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali visited Head Marala to oversee the situation. Meanwhile, 20 people trapped under Shahbazpur Bridge were successfully rescued, DC Qureshi confirmed.

Mobile phone service has been disrupted across Gujrat, with internet services also reported to be extremely slow and unavailable in several areas.

Meanwhile, in view of the potential flood threat following the release of water by India, the Pakistan Army has been called in to assist the civil administration in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the water level is rising in Pakistan rivers as India opened all gates of the dam on the River Ravi.

The move has created a flood-like situation in Punjab’s rivers, prompting the provincial government to deploy army units in seven districts.