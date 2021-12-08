Sialkot incident: Army huddle affirm zero tolerance for extremism

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Corps Commander Conference (CCC) at the GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the participants reviewed global, regional, domestic security environment. The forum also discussed the Sialkot incident.

CCC presided by #COAS held @ GHQ. The participants reviewed global, regional & domestic security milieu. Expressing satisfaction over security measures along the borders, COAS emphasised on maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/xDyhImVWGK — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 8, 2021

Expressing satisfaction over security measures along the borders, COAS Bajwa emphasized maintaining a high vigil to guard against any threat, said the ISPR.

Referring to the brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the army chief was of the view that continuous support and timely international humanitarian assistance is imperative for not only peace and prosperity of Afghanistan but also for the stability of the region at large.

While expressing satisfaction over ongoing training activities in the Army, the army chief said: “Objective evaluation of doctrine & training is necessary to evolve and meet emerging challenges in a technology driven future battlefield.”

Taking note of the heinous lynching incident in Sialkot, the forum unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for such elements so as to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country, the ISPR noted.

…Taking note of the heinous lynching incident @ Sialkot, forum unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for such elements so as to eradicate extremism & terrorism from the country. (4/4) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 8, 2021

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!