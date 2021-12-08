Wednesday, December 8, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Laiq Ur Rehman

Sialkot incident: Army huddle affirm zero tolerance for extremism

test

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Corps Commander Conference (CCC) at the GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the participants reviewed global, regional, domestic security environment. The forum also discussed the Sialkot incident.

Expressing satisfaction over security measures along the borders, COAS Bajwa emphasized maintaining a high vigil to guard against any threat, said the ISPR.

Referring to the brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the army chief was of the view that continuous support and timely international humanitarian assistance is imperative for not only peace and prosperity of Afghanistan but also for the stability of the region at large.

While expressing satisfaction over ongoing training activities in the Army, the army chief said: “Objective evaluation of doctrine & training is necessary to evolve and meet emerging challenges in a technology driven future battlefield.”

Taking note of the heinous lynching incident in Sialkot, the forum unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for such elements so as to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country, the ISPR noted.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Laiq Ur Rehman

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.