Sialkot Lynching: 2 more suspects remanded in police custody

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday remanded two more suspects in police custody in the Priyantha Kumara lynching case.

Police produced the suspects before the court and sought their physical remand for investigation. The court approved a 12-day physical remand of the suspects and directed the investigation officer to produce them on Feb 14 along with a progress report.

79 suspects are already in police custody on physical remand in the case. On Jan 31, the court extended their remand until Feb 14.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager. A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory.

Scores have since been arrested and are facing investigation.

Police investigation has determined the role of seven key accused in lynching incident in Sialkot. All seven accused have confessed their crime during investigation and recorded their confessional statements under section 164, police said.

These seven suspects have been transferred to jail after completion of investigation, according to police. “All seven accused the lynching being confined in a special cell,” jail superintendent said.

