Sialkot lynching case: Court to conduct separate trial of nine minors

LAHORE: Another challan of the Sialkot lynching incident was submitted on Saturday after approval from the special prosecutor of the case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Special prosecutor Hafiz Asghar has said that the trial of minor accused will be conducted separately from others.

The 89 accused of the lynching incident including nine minors are likely to be indicted in anti-terrorism court today.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Natasha Naseem will conduct trial of 89 accused in mob lynching of a Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot at Kot Lakhpat Jail here.

The copies of charge-sheets have been distributed among 89 accused. Five prosecutors including Hafiz Asghar will represent prosecution in the case.

The prosecution has added 40 witnesses in the charge sheet, while videos and digital evidence has also been made part of it.

Moreover, DNA reports, eyewitnesses and forensic evidence have also been added to the challan, prosecution sources said.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory.

