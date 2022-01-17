Court extends physical remand of suspects in Sialkot lynching case

GUJRANWALA: Eighty-five suspects of the Sialkot lynching case on Monday produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) here, ARY News reported.

Police produced the lynching accused of a Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara, in the court after completion of their 14 days physical remand period.

Stringent security measures were taken with deployment of large contingents of police around the ATC premises in Gujranwala and at the Sialkot Road.

Police produced suspects before the court after the completion of their earlier remand. Investigation officer of the case pleaded with the court to extend their remand for further investigation.

The court, accepting the IO’s plea, extended the physical remand of 79 suspects by 14 more days and directed him to present them on next hearing on Jan 31.

Police said that seven suspects have already been sent to jail on judicial remand.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager. A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory.

Scores have since been arrested and are facing investigation. The Punjab government and the prosecution team in December decided to conduct the jail trial of the high-profile case due to security concerns.

The decision was reached during a meeting of government officials and the prosecution team to ensure law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident.

The jail management has been instructed to make all the arrangements for the jail trial of the high profile case.

Comments