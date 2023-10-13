‘Hostile intelligence agency’ behind Sialkot murders: Punjab IGP

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar on Friday held a “rogue nation’s hostile intelligence agency” responsible for the Sialkot mosque shooting that took place earlier this week.

The IGP’s press conference comes two days after three people were killed in what is believed to be a targeted attack on a Daska mosque during Fajr prayers.

“A terrorist attack took place in Pakistan, which was planned in another country,” Dr Anwar said, speaking during a presser in Lahore.

“The attackers behind a terror attack in the country have been arrested,” he said, adding that the attack was carried out by a “rogue nation and planned outside Pakistan”.



He, however, didn’t mention the country.

The Punjab IGP further said that the culprits behind the terror activity were traced within 24 hours. “The evidence against the accused will be presented in court,” Dr Usman said.

Dr Anwar resolved to expose the enemy country in his next press conference along with the identities of the three shooters and their facilitators.

Sialkot shooting

According to reports, the assailants on October 11 had entered Masjid Al Noor at Mundayke during Fajr prayers and opened fire at people praying.

As a result, the mosque in charge Shahid Mehmood and security guard Hashim were martyred, while Imam Abdul Waheed received bullet injuries.