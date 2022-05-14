Saturday, May 14, 2022
Sialkot rally: PTI announces protest in Karachi on Imran Khan’s call

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi has announced to hold a peaceful protest in Karachi, following a call from party’s chairman Imran Khan against the high-handedness of Punjab police ahead of the Sialkot rally, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Ali Zaidi said that the peaceful protest at Dalmia Road would be held today where the live address of Imran Khan from Sialkot would be aired.

“We will once again show that Karachi stands by its Captain,” he said.

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged all party workers to come out on streets across the country after Isha prayers and stage a protest against the “imported government” after police stopped PTI workers from holding a rally at Sialkot ground.

Police have initiated a crackdown against PTI activists in the wee hours of Saturday for organising a public gathering in a Sialkot ground, a property of the Christian community, without their consent.

The Sialkot administration had dismissed the PTI request for political gathering on private property and provided them multiple options for the selection of another venue.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he will reach Sialkot today today at any cost and would address a public meeting.


“I will be going to Sialkot today, let there be no doubt. What Imported Govt did in Sialkot against our leadership & workers is outrageous, but not unexpected,” he said.

