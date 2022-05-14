Sialkot rally: PTI announces protest in Karachi on Imran Khan’s call

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi has announced to hold a peaceful protest in Karachi, following a call from party’s chairman Imran Khan against the high-handedness of Punjab police ahead of the Sialkot rally, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Ali Zaidi said that the peaceful protest at Dalmia Road would be held today where the live address of Imran Khan from Sialkot would be aired.

“We will once again show that Karachi stands by its Captain,” he said.

PTI کراچی آج شام 7:30 بجے ملینیم مال کے سامنے پرامن احتجاج کر ے گی!

چیئرمین @ImranKhanPTI کا سیالکوٹ جلسہ براہ راست دکھایا جائے گا۔

اس پیغام کو پھیلا دیں!

ایک دفع پھر دکھا دیں کہ کراچی اپنے کپتان کے ساتھ کھڑا ہے#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور#MarchAgainstImportedGovt #SialkotFightsBack — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) May 14, 2022

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged all party workers to come out on streets across the country after Isha prayers and stage a protest against the “imported government” after police stopped PTI workers from holding a rally at Sialkot ground.

Police have initiated a crackdown against PTI activists in the wee hours of Saturday for organising a public gathering in a Sialkot ground, a property of the Christian community, without their consent.

The Sialkot administration had dismissed the PTI request for political gathering on private property and provided them multiple options for the selection of another venue.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he will reach Sialkot today today at any cost and would address a public meeting.

when they are in power – storming of SC, Model Town murders, bribing judges, NS trying to declare himself Amir ul Momineen. They use & abuse democracy when in opposition & totally destroy all democratic norms when in power. But ppl have now risen ag them. #امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2022



“I will be going to Sialkot today, let there be no doubt. What Imported Govt did in Sialkot against our leadership & workers is outrageous, but not unexpected,” he said.

Our govt never stopped any of their jalsas, sit-ins, rallies bec we are committed to democracy. I will be in Sialkot today & I am calling on all our ppl to come out & protest in their areas/cities after Isha prayers against this fascist Imported govt. #SialkotFightsBack — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2022

