Sialkot receives 512mm rainfall in 48 hours, confirms DC

SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saba Asghar has confirmed that Sialkot received 512 millimetres of rain in the past 48 hours, causing urban flooding and overflow from three major drains in the city, ARY News reported.

According to DC, “This is the first time Sialkot has experienced flooding of this scale,” adding that boats were used yesterday to rescue people from affected urban areas. She assured that maximum efforts are being made to assist flood-affected residents.

According to the administration, nine relief camps have been established, although many people are reluctant to leave their homes. “One relief camp received 25 families, but most were later taken away by their relatives,” she noted.

DC Saba Asghar further stated that water levels in the River Chenab have slightly decreased and the threat is not as severe as before.

Earlier, flight operations at Sialkot International Airport had been suspended from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm due to the worsening flood situation, the airport spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued to inform airlines and relevant authorities.

According to the spokesperson, floodwaters from the southern side breached a protective embankment and entered the southern part of the airport premises. However, the runway, terminal building, and parking area remain safe.

“All equipment at the airport is secure, and all available machinery and staff have been mobilised to manage the situation,” the spokesperson said, adding that efforts are underway to drain the floodwater.

The news came after the district authorities had declared a public holiday as flooding intensified in Gujrat and Sialkot districts of Punjab.

Heavy inflows from India into the Sutlej and Chenab rivers have triggered a flood alert across Punjab.

The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) issued an urgent warning of extraordinary flooding in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, urging immediate evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas.