SIC files another plea in LHC against non-allocation of reserved seats

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) moved another petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) against the non-allocation of reserved seats in National and Provincial Assemblies, ARY News reported.

LHC Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh will hear the petition on March 11. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others have been made parties in the application.

Earlier, the Sunni Ittihad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza approached the High Court for allocation of their reserved to other political parties.

In Sahibzada Hamid Raza’s petition, LHC has already issued notices for March 13 to Election Commission of Pakistan, Attorney General and Advocate General of Punjab and other stakeholders.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last Tuesday notified the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities, which were claimed by PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), to other political parties.

The move came a day after the electoral watchdog rejected the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) petition, seeking the allocation of reserved seats following a ‘merger’ with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for this specific purpose.

The ECP was requested to allot the seats on the basis of the inclusion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates in their party.