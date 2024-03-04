SIC names Omar Ayub opposition leader, Gohar PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Monday devised its strategy for parliament and decided names for various parliamentary offices, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the opposition SIC has decided names for the Leader of Opposition, its parliamentary party leader and chairman Public Accounts Committee.

“Omar Ayub will be the opposition leader in the National Assembly,” sources said.

Former speaker Asad Qaisar has been named the parliamentary party leader of the Sunni Ittehad Council in NA, while Barrister Gohar Ali Khan will be the Chairman Public Accounts Committee, according to sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the parliamentary tradition, the opposition keeps the office of the Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“The SIC will intimate the Speaker, National Assembly about the party’s decision,” sources added.