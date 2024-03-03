SIC parliamentary party meets to discuss PM election strategy

ISLAMABAD: PTI-supported Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) parliamentary session began before the election of the prime minister at the Parliament, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that the session mulling over the strategy for the house proceedings as some SIC members were suggesting vehement protest during the NA session.

“Some members of the parliament also suggesting boycott of the prime minister’s election,” according to sources. “They have stolen the people’s mandate with form 47,” SIC members said.

It is to be mentioned here that Sunni Ittehad Council’s Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza has said that the SIC will not boycott the prime minister’s election. “The PML-N should forget that we will stage boycott. We have learnt from the boycott of Punjab Assembly session,” he added.

The SIC has fielded Omar Ayub Khan as its candidate to contest PM election against PML-N, PPP and allies candidate Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, PTI leader Atif Khan on a question of media said that Mehmood Achakzai also talking over the issue, the PTI discussing about. “He is a veteran politician thus we are supporting him”.

“They talk about democracy but suppressing the opinion of people,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI-backed SIC has fielded Mehmood Khan Achakzai as its candidate for the President’s election scheduled to be held on March 09.