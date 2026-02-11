Siddhant Chaturvedi discusses how social media impacting Gen Z

Indian star Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared his perspective on contemporary relationships and how Generation Z views love. “Gen Z isn’t confused in love,” he remarked. “This is an evolutionary shift rather than a generational one.”

The Gully Boy actor clarified that the rise of social media has fundamentally altered how people perceive and communicate their feelings. “We live in the age of social media, and that has changed the way love works,” Siddhant Chaturvedi observed.

Contrasting today’s digital-first approach with the past, the Dhadak 2 lead continued: “In our time, confusion existed on a completely different level. Without social media, we simply didn’t know what the other person was feeling most of the time. Years would pass, and we’d still be unaware of their emotions.”

He reminisced about the small, significant gestures of the pre-digital era: “We would stand outside school just to catch a glimpse, hoping for that one look. Did they notice us? If they walked away, would they turn back? These tiny moments meant everything to us.”

As he prepares for his upcoming film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi noted how social media now dictates modern courtship. “Now, love is heavily influenced by the digital space. People deliberately post stories with songs they know the other person likes, then wait to see if they’ve viewed or liked it,” the 32-year-old actor added.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star further noted, “Today, there are so many terms in modern dating—like ghosting and breadcrumbing—that half the time, we don’t even know what they all mean.”