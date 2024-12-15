PMLN’s stalwart Siddiqul Farooq passes away

RAWALPINDI: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, former Secretary of Information, and ex-Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Siddiqul Farooq, passed away after a prolonged illness, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Siddiqul Farooq was suffering from kidney disease. Farooq had a rich history in the line of politics, as he served as Principal Secretary to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and spent three years in prison. He was a distinguished author and left a lasting legacy in politics, journalism, and integrity.

His funeral prayers will be held tomorrow, Monday, December 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the H-11 graveyard in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over his demise, stating that Siddiqul Farooq’s contributions to PML-N will always be remembered. He prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and strength for the family to bear this loss.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) expressed his deepest sympathies on Sunday, lamenting the profound loss of veteran leader Saddiqul Farooq, whose passing leaves an immense void in both journalism and politics.

In a message shared with a private news channel, Senator Irfan Siddiqui paid glowing tributes to the late Saddiqul Farooq, eulogizing his remarkable legacy.

He also expressed his profound grief over the irreparable loss, lamenting that the void left by Farooq’ s passing can never be filled.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui fondly remembered that Saddiqul Farooq endured imprisonment with remarkable courage and unwavering loyalty to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, never succumbing to pressure or betraying his leadership.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui asserted that Saddiqul Farooq’ s selfless services and unwavering sincerity will be etched in the annals of history in golden letters, forever remembered and cherished.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui prayed that may Allah Almighty grant eternal peace and tranquility to the departed soul of Saddiqul Farooq and bestow upon his family the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss with patience and courage.