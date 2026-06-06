Sidemen break silence on KSI's shocking exit

YouTube group the Sidemen candidly revealed that YouTuber KSI’s decision to leave the collective. They further said his announcement was made before the group had agreed on how to share the news with fans.

In an emotional video, the content creator said the decision stemmed from burnout and a desire to improve his work-life balance, spend more time with family, and focus on his health.

Following the announcement, the remaining Sidemen members released a joint statement expressing support for KSI while acknowledging that the timing of the news caught them by surprise.

The group further noted that they had hoped to organise a proper farewell for their long-time friend and collaborator, including a dedicated send-off video and an opportunity for fans to celebrate his contributions. However, they stated that KSI chose to announce his departure before a mutual plan had been agreed upon.

Despite the unexpected circumstances, the Sidemen stressed that they respect KSI’s decision and remain grateful for the memories and success they shared over the years. The statement also reassured fans that the group will continue producing content, describing KSI’s departure as “the end of an era” but not the end of the Sidemen.

KSI maintained that there was no conflict behind the scenes and said his exit was entirely his own decision. He thanked each member individually and expressed gratitude to fans who supported the group throughout its rise as one of YouTube’s most successful creator collectives.