Sidharth Malhotra speaks on Kiara Advani's 'Toxic' controversy

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra praised his wife, Kiara Advani, ahead of the release of her upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, claiming that it could showcase one of her best performances to date.

Sidharth Malhotra highlighted Advani’s dedication to the Geetu Mohandas directorial by sharing the Toxic trailer on his Instagram Stories. The actor also expressed his excitement about watching the film, which stars Yash in the lead role.

Premiered at a Bengaluru event on Saturday, the trailer for Toxic offers a closer look into the movie’s action-packed mafia underworld. The narrative follows Raya and explores themes of love, power, treachery, and redemption. At its emotional core is the complex bond between Raya and his son, Ticket.

The trailer establishes a web of alliances and conflicts while offering glimpses of characters portrayed by Nayanthara, Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

Directed by Mohandas, Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will also be released in dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Produced by Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions, the film is scheduled to hit theaters globally on August 26.