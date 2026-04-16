Sidharth Malhotra joins the ‘girl dad’ trend: Post goes viral

Indian actor Sidharth Malhotra gained the spotlight once again on social media. He also revealed his candid side of his life through his Instagram post.

In his recent post on Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra posted a random, casual picture on Instagram, where he is seen looking straight into the camera, wearing a simple white T-shirt, but what really stood out in the glimpse was his hair, with a small bow-type clip neatly pinned. He captioned the post, “Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad.”

Fans quickly filled the comment section with warm and lovely replies, appreciating his proud “girl dad” moment. Director Farah Khan praised him, “Cutest”, while a user commented, “WE ALWAYS KNEW YOU’LL BE A CERTIFIED GIRL DAD SINCE AGES LIKE… PLEASE.”

Another user mentioned the person behind this look and wrote, “Styling creds: Saraayah Malhotra”. Rest came up with responses like heart emojis and calling him “Pookie dad”. Sidharth Malhotra and Kia Advani first met each other at the wrap party of Lust Stories, and tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023.

The duo welcomed their little one, Saraayah, on July 15, announcing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”